"Banregio"
Plenty Studio
"Banregio"

We were entrusted with the fascinating task of introducing the new Banco Banregio credit and debit cards and their benefits. 
After an intense search for references, trying to find interesting, modern textures and dynamic transitions to help us tell the story of each card, we were able to develop eight singular universes to incorporate their unique designs.   
These eight universes are designed as modular pieces, which provides you with the opportunity to appreciate them both together and individually.  
The pieces may seem abstract, but each space has a voice and represents the advantages of the bank cards and their benefits; each one offers a visual tale of what all Banregio cards can provide.
Always keeping the bank cards in focus and as protagonists, we let them be the ones that guide us throughout the entire spot.
Image may contain: stationary and screenshot
Image may contain: abstract, geometry and geometric
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: ball and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: indoor and balloon
Image may contain: balloon, stationary and metalware
Image may contain: balloon
Image may contain: abstract, balloon and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, mobile phone and internet
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: sky and yellow
Image may contain: sky, yellow and plane
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: moon and screenshot

Some process snapshots 

Image may contain: screenshot, computer and mobile phone
Image may contain: abstract, art and circle
Image may contain: screenshot
Spot
Credits

Directed by Plenty

Executive Creative Director: Mariano Farias
Executive Producer: Clara Etcheverry
Art Director: Francisco Capuzzi.
Production coordinator: Gladys Esquivel
Design: Francisco Capuzzi, Javier Eyherabide, Victoria Kociman, Daniel Rivas, Luis López, Nicolás Reyna, Nohely Wild, Mauro Bressan, Natalia Ramadori, Eliseo Hernández Zubiri
Shading and lighting: Javier Eyherabide, Francisco Capuzzi, Daniel Rivas, Luis López, Nicolás Reyna, Eliseo Hernández Zubiri
3D Animation: Hernán Estévez, Ezequiel Leiva, Esteban Blázquez, Pablo Pargament, David Torres Uzcategui
Lead compo: Ezequiel Leiva

Music & Sound Design: Lolo Micucci
Client: Banregio

"Banregio"
308
1.3k
13
Published:
Plenty Studio

    Owners

    Plenty Studio Buenos Aires, Argentina

    "Banregio"

    308
    1.3k
    13
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.