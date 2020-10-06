My personal project from last year (2019) and my original story base and inspiration by my collage friend and he is also Bangkok Biennale Artist - Komkrit Tepthian , his project inspired me to start this here is his project UPCHAO

The story is about the boy who is a art student , he woke the statue in Temple Wat Arun (bangkok, Thailand ) up by his drawing on paper...There is a magic happened without any notice. And the story of journey bak to time and friendship began. ^^ I can tell just that. Here are some visual develop I did and studied, There are more to come!! (Hope)....And hope you enjoy!

