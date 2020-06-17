The Forest Gems
Coffee Visual Identity Design
_
林間寶石－咖啡包裝設計
咖啡果實在陽光與晨露下，猶如林間的寶石燁燁閃爍
透過微型氣候的滋養與咖啡農的嚴選
透過微型氣候的滋養與咖啡農的嚴選
在大自然的雕琢下日夜磨礪，溫潤有光
從產地、選豆、烘焙、研磨、沖煮
每個環節都是專業咖啡師團隊的細心呵護
在杯中搖盪著琥珀光澤，在最美味的時刻和你相遇
每個環節都是專業咖啡師團隊的細心呵護
在杯中搖盪著琥珀光澤，在最美味的時刻和你相遇
_
The Forest Gems
Coffee Visual Identity Design
The inspiration came from watching the coffee in the cup glittered brilliantly in the sunlight like amber gems in the cup.
I hope to combine the elegant and precious product image of specialty coffee with precious gem.
The coffee cherries glittered in the sunlight and morning dew like gems in the forest.
The coffee cherries glittered in the sunlight and morning dew like gems in the forest.
The packaging design hopes to visualize the aroma of coffee and the elegance of precious gems,
Combining the texture of the cut face of the gem with a metallic color, creating coffee is the glittered gem in the forest.
Combining the texture of the cut face of the gem with a metallic color, creating coffee is the glittered gem in the forest.
Through the careful care of the coffee roaster, the coffee glows like amber in the cup and meets you at the most delicious moment.
_
The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design
Product Concept：Lung-Hao Chiang
Design：Lung-Hao Chiang
Copy：Lung-Hao Chiang
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.