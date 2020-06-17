The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design

The inspiration came from watching the coffee in the cup glittered brilliantly in the sunlight like amber gems in the cup.





I hope to combine the elegant and precious product image of specialty coffee with precious gem.

The coffee cherries glittered in the sunlight and morning dew like gems in the forest.





The packaging design hopes to visualize the aroma of coffee and the elegance of precious gems,

Combining the texture of the cut face of the gem with a metallic color, creating coffee is the glittered gem in the forest.





Through the careful care of the coffee roaster, the coffee glows like amber in the cup and meets you at the most delicious moment.