The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design
Lung-Hao Chiang
The Forest Gems
Coffee Visual Identity Design




_


林間寶石－咖啡包裝設計

咖啡果實在陽光與晨露下，猶如林間的寶石燁燁閃爍
透過微型氣候的滋養與咖啡農的嚴選
在大自然的雕琢下日夜磨礪，溫潤有光

從產地、選豆、烘焙、研磨、沖煮
每個環節都是專業咖啡師團隊的細心呵護
在杯中搖盪著琥珀光澤，在最美味的時刻和你相遇

_


The Forest Gems
Coffee Visual Identity Design

The inspiration came from watching the coffee in the cup glittered brilliantly in the sunlight  like amber gems in the cup.

I hope to combine the elegant and precious product image of specialty coffee with precious gem.
The coffee cherries glittered in the sunlight and morning dew like gems in the forest.

The packaging design hopes to visualize the aroma of coffee and the elegance of precious gems,
Combining the texture of the cut face of the gem with a metallic color, creating coffee is the glittered gem in the forest.

Through the careful care of the coffee roaster, the coffee glows like amber in the cup and meets you at the most delicious moment.

_


The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design

Product Concept：Lung-Hao Chiang
Design：Lung-Hao Chiang
Copy：Lung-Hao Chiang



THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.


The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design
320
1.4k
13
Published:
Lung-Hao Chiang

    Owners

    Lung-Hao Chiang Taipei, Taiwan Region

    The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design

    The Forest Gems | Coffee Visual Identity Design
    320
    1.4k
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.