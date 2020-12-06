Kris Provoost

Photo Essays documenting urbanism and society





About:





Kris Provoost is a Belgian photographer based in Hong Kong. He has been active in Asia the past decade capturing buildings and cities, to better understand the built environment.

After graduating with a Master in Architecture, he relocated to Beijing where he started his architecture career contributing to buildings spread around Asia. He worked for highly respected design firms including Zaha Hadid Architects, Buro Ole Scheeren and gmp. As a photographer he has worked with some of the most well-known established architects and engineers.





Photos have been published in Vogue, Architectural Digest, CNN Style, The Guardian, Aesthetica Magazine, South China Morning Post, Dezeen, ArchDaily, Designboom.





2020 - HONG KONG > EDEN OF THE ORIENT





Eden of the Orient is a visual essay focusing on the housing shortage in Hong Kong. By documenting the various government developed New Towns, the visual essay portrays the repetitive housing estates in relation to the abundant nature that is covering much of the land available in Hong Kong. The photos show the dilemma that Hong Kong is currently facing: land shortage for land, yet have abundant greenery. How to handle the rising population in the future?





2019 - CHONGQING > HUMAN vs CITY





With more and more people living in cities, city population grows exponentially. Rising housing needs and increased infrastructure development as a consequence.China is bound to become the number one world power. After decades of immense progress, the country rose to the top. With a tremendous speed, many Chinese cities have exploded and house tens of millions of people. Humans and city were forced to coexist.

In Frame: Chongqing, a city of contrasts. While this is said about a lot of Chinese cities, Chongqing brings this description to another level.





Chongqing is the most populated city proper, according to Wikipedia. With more than 30 000 000 people in its streets, the city tends to feel dense at times. This feeling becomes most apparent when viewed from a distance. The streets and buildings of Chongqing offer surreal vantage points that leave you breathless.

HUMAN vs CITY is a photo series portraying humanity in the megapolis.





2017 - 2020 > BEAUTIFIED CHINA

First published on Behance





It all started around thirteen years ago. As China was gearing up to host the 2008 Olympics in its capital Beijing, the architecture they were planning to build was just that tiny bit bolder, more daring and more provocative. When the Olympics eventually rolled through in the summer of 2008, I had just completed my Bachelor’s degree in architecture. During the following two years, while completing my Masters degree, I closely followed the construction of many of those iconic projects. China is a country that uses architecture to transform itself.





Beautified China is a selection of the most striking modern buildings that have been erected in the country over the past two decades. From arched skyscrapers, infinity loops, and stacked chopsticks to moving tubular curtains, this book offers a glimpse of China’s endless supply of breathtaking architecture. From the well- known cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong) to the lesser-known cities deep inside China’s mainland (Harbin, Changsha, Wuhan ...), this book is guaranteed to offer you a new view of the Middle Kingdom (the literal translation of Zhongguo, the Mandarin name for China).







