CHICO BON BON
Title cards
Animation studio Silvergate Media asked us to create the title cards and end credit gif animations for the super fun Netflix animation series ‘Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt’.
Get a glimpse here: https://youtu.be/uL3NhxcWEuk
Here’s all the title cards for the first season. Go check it out with or without your kids!
CLIENT:
Silvergate Media
Netflix
