KAOMO
atelier olschinsky
A modern monoline monospaced typeface.

4 weights / Glyph count: 369 
Available upon request (OTF) at Atelier Olschinsky

Thank you!





atelier olschinsky

    atelier olschinsky Vienna, Austria

    Kaomo — a modern monoline monospaced typeface.
