"Inside Lapenko"
These are 10 completely different characters for a new project in which there is only one actor.
This is the first full-length film with all the characters in one big story. For the first time I made
so many portraits of one actor, but each character was unique, so I wasn’t bored.
The project turned out to be very interesting, thanks for watching!
Engineer,
son of Boyarsky, Leader of the crime group "Iron Sleeves"
and Katamaranov
Engineer,
Rosa Robot and Hornet,
Vsevolod Starozubov