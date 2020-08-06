Inside Lapenko
Viktor Miller-Gausa
Image may contain: person, human face and poster
"Inside Lapenko"

These are 10 completely different characters for a new project in which there is only one actor. 
This is the first full-length film with all the characters in one big story. For the first time I made 
so many portraits of one actor, but each character was unique, so I wasn’t bored. 
The project turned out to be very interesting, thanks for watching!
Image may contain: person, glasses and human face
Engineer, 
son of Boyarsky, Leader of the crime group "Iron Sleeves"
and Katamaranov
Engineer, 
Rosa Robot and Hornet, 
Vsevolod Starozubov
Inside Lapenko
477
1.8k
34
Published:
Viktor Miller-Gausa

    Owners

    Viktor Miller-Gausa Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    Inside Lapenko

    Inside Lapenko These are 10 completely different characters for a new project in which there is only one actor. This is the first full-length fil Read More
    477
    1.8k
    34
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.