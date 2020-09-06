Bridgestone Paralympics

Team Bridgestone — Chase Your Dream
I worked in collaboration with the talented Tokyo based production team at Spoon and musician Shutoku Mukai of Zazen Boys to create and share the stories of
Manami Tanaka & Mami Tani.
Our second story with Team Bridgestone shares the journey of the young and passionate wheelchair tennis player Manami Tanaka.
The song and video highlights her passion for getting on the court after her injury and her frozen soul taking flame. Soul in my ball doesn’t only reference her love for the game of tennis but also shares her love for onigiri (rice balls), which she prepares and makes for herself before matches.
The first video tells the story of Paralympic athlete Mami Tani and her first experience of feeling wind (kaze) while running with her new prosthetic leg. We then follow her journey through two contrasting colour palettes representing her struggle and breakthrough which lead her to the 2021 (2020) Tokyo Paralympics