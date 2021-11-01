Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Voyage
Boris Pelcer
Perception. Acrylic on Paper & MDF. 8 x 10 in.
Flames Of Life. Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Into The Void. Acrylic on Paper & MDF. 8 x 8 in.
Hidden. Watercolor & Gouache on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
    Boris Pelcer

    Voyage series.
