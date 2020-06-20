Wanderer
Boris Pelcer
Byronic. Acrylic & Digital. 4 x 6 in.
Byronic II. Acrylic & Digital. 4 x 6 in.

Byronic III. Acrylic & Digital. 4 x 6 in.

Byronic IV. Acrylic & Digital. 4 x 6 in.

Byronic V. Acrylic & Digital. 4 x 6 in.

