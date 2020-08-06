Mr. Kat & Friends Carrousel
Jaime Alvarez Sobreviela
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and indoor
Hello! 👋

For this personal project, the idea was to explore backgrounds as set designs. I really love these kind of still life and those building blocks many amazing designers create. 
💗 Vanilla would be in a video game / dessert world, 💜 Cosmic Panda in a mystical nature space and 💙 Mr. Kat in a urban-sports environment.
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, LEGO and toy
Below you will find different shots of each scene. 
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and toy
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, toy and LEGO
I started this project with these sketches. I wanted to organize my ideas and hopefully design the project straight from this stage. However, I still find much more inspiration when immersed in the software. I hope that eventually I can connect my 3d ideas closer to the 3d outcome. If you wish to share your process, Id love to read about it. 
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
I share one of my Behance group panels as well. You will find many set designs here too! :) 
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and penguin
Thank you for stopping by 🙏
💙💗💜
    Creative Fields

