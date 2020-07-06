skip
Illustration for Elástica
6/7/2020
The new
Elásti
ca
portal about culture, music and art.
I was invite to make these illustrations for the interview of Samantha Machado's new album
and about your references and
creations.
Follow me on
instagram
<3
Illustration for Elástica
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
