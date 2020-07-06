BRITISH AIRWAYS: FLIGHT OF THE FUTURE

A vision of the future





British Airways collaborated with the Royal College of Art and BOND London to launch BA 2119: Flight of the Future Exhibition. The exhibition explores visions of the next 100 years of aviation, and recently took place in the Saatchi Gallery, London.



The exhibition presented concepts exploring the nature of flight and travel in the future, considering themes such as automation, AI, sustainability, advanced jet propulsion, hyper personalisation and health. Forty of the college’s post-graduate students spent five months devising the futuristic concepts.











