Huawei Nova 5T .HU.
Leo Natsume
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and dance
Image may contain: screenshot
Stilish and High-Performance.



I created a character to be the face of Huawei Nova 5T. Young, stilish and Tech, it is the new influencer, exploring all the smartphone features and guiding the launch communication. A young and charismatic one, Hu is colourful, fun and made for you feel yourself inside a game. 

My role: 2D/3D ilustration, Motion design. ​​​​​​​

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . June 2020.


instagram            behance              dribbble

​​​​​​​




































CONCEPT ART IN PRE-PRODUCTION 

Sketches and ideas for the visual, looking for colorful and unique style, with a lot of personality.










THANK YOU!

Stay tuned with daily posts. Instagram   Dribbble

Huawei Nova 5T .HU.
725
2.8k
47
Published:
Leo Natsume

    Owners

    Leo Natsume Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Huawei Nova 5T .HU.

    Huawei Nova 5T Rethink your style. THE PROJECT I created a character to be the face of Huawei Nova 5T. Young, stilish and Tech, it is the new i Read More
    725
    2.8k
    47
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.