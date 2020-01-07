Huawei Nova 5T .HU.





I created a character to be the face of Huawei Nova 5T. Young, stilish and Tech, it is the new influencer, exploring all the smartphone features and guiding the launch communication. A young and charismatic one, Hu is colourful, fun and made for you feel yourself inside a game.





My role: 2D/3D ilustration, Motion design. ​​​​​​​







Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . June 2020.





