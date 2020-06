NB Akademie Pro Test (MMXX Edition)

NB Akademie™ Pro (MMXX Edition)



Four years after the successful release of NB Akademie™ Std Editon in 2016 the typeset got expanded with 12 additional typesets and an OpenType Pro Edition supporting 110+ latin based languages.

NB Akademie™ Pro is a contemporary sans-serif grotesque type system designed by Stefan Gandl comprising of 32 typesets (Light—Black, Italics & Mono):

Light, Light-Italic, Mono Light, Mono Light-Italic, Book, Book-Italic, Mono Book, Mono Book-Italic, Regular, Italic, Mono, Mono-Italic, Medium, Medium-Italic, Mono Medium, Mono Medium-Italic, SemiBold, SemiBold-Italic, Mono SemiBold, Mono SemiBold-Italic, Bold, Bold-Italic, Mono Bold, Mono Bold-Italic, ExtraBold, ExtraBold-Italic, Mono ExtraBold, Mono ExtraBold-Italic, Black, Black-Italic, Mono Black, Mono Black-Italic.



The typeface’s infuences and naming go way back to legendary German type designer Ferdinand Theinhardt and his revolutionary typeset ‘Royal Grotesque’ (1880) designed for the publications of the “Königlich-Preußischen Akademie der Wissenschaften zu Berlin”. After selling his own type foundry ‘Ferd. Theinhardt Schriftgiesserei Berlin ’ Theinhardt’s ‘ Royal Grotesk’ later became internationally successful as Berthold’s Akzidenz Grotesk (1896) — the godmother of all modern grotesque typefaces.