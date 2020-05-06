Grasnapolsky Festival 2020
Nick Liefhebber
Image may contain: screenshot
This is the fourth year I made a campaign for Grasnapolsky, a winter festival on a special location, factory De Toekomst (The Future), in Scheemda, The Netherlands. This monumental complex, dating back to 1908, is an industrial jewel in the Groningen landscape. 

Tis was the last festival before the Covid-19 shutdown in The Netherlands. I'm glad nobody got sick!

Each year the grid of the design is shuffled around on a special theme. This year's theme was "The rhythm of time". Visually I found rhythm in the repetition of the fields in the landscape, the local earthquakes caused by winning gas, the movement of the old machines and ticking clocks. 

At Grasnapolsky you discover the latest music from emerging artists or established names. From party bangers, dancing and electronics to intimate songs in special locations.
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: person, handwriting and letter
Image may contain: letter, menu and book
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: human face
Image may contain: screenshot and yellow
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot and orange
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: accessory, screenshot and umbrella
Image may contain: violet
Image may contain: person, indoor and clothing
Image may contain: person, fashion and trousers
Image may contain: person, human face and clothing
Image may contain: person, man and hat
Image may contain: bag, fashion accessory and knit
Image may contain: person, human face and clothing
Image may contain: person, human face and clothing
Image may contain: building, person and clothing
Image may contain: person, fashion accessory and human face
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: clothing, person and man
Image may contain: person, outdoor and clothing
Image may contain: handwriting, graffiti and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: light and building
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: abstract, screenshot and vector graphics
Image may contain: building, cartoon and drawing
Thanks for checking!

Grasnapolsky Festival 2020
142
570
8
Published:
Nick Liefhebber

    Owners

    Nick Liefhebber Utrecht, Netherlands

    Grasnapolsky Festival 2020

    This is the fourth year I made a campaign for Grasnapolsky, a winter festival on a special location, factory De Toekomst (The Future), in Scheemd Read More
    142
    570
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.