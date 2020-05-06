Grasnapolsky Festival 2020

This is the fourth year I made a campaign for Grasnapolsky, a winter festival on a special location, factory De Toekomst (The Future), in Scheemda, The Netherlands. This monumental complex, dating back to 1908, is an industrial jewel in the Groningen landscape.







Tis was the last festival before the Covid-19 shutdown in The Netherlands. I'm glad nobody got sick!







Each year the grid of the design is shuffled around on a special theme. This year's theme was "The rhythm of time". Visually I found rhythm in the repetition of the fields in the landscape, the local earthquakes caused by winning gas, the movement of the old machines and ticking clocks.



