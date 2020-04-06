WE ARE ALL EQL









The brand logo of EQL comes from an equal mark, just like the brand concept “equal to me”.

Geometric, equal mark-based types and flexibly-arranged layout on the equal mark base reflect the brand concept to deliver the trend faster than any other and communicate effectively with customers in the EQL platform with diverse products and contents.

It also shows the identity clearly by varying the shape of an equal mark differently to be used as the key visual, which is reflected on various customer contact points, such as typography, UI, collaboration symbol, and commercials, as well as the brand logo.







