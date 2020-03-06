LUUX / 2020





LUUX is a Swiss company founded by two women, which helps to build luxury brands, mainly focusing on perfumes.





The double U means VALERIA & VIRGINIA (U = V in latin). 'LUX' means 'light' in latin, that's why I designed a sun symbol as the part of the logo. I wanted to make a shiny and warm feeling, therefore I am mixing the elegant, pure pastel pink and the pale butter colors with a strong, vivid orange. The gold always symbolized the real luxury lifestyle. The playful, fashionable but a bit edgy logotype follows nowdays luxury trends, what is not always conservative but rather qualiutative and characterful.



