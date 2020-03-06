LUUX / 2020
kissmiklos .
Image may contain: bottle and drink

LUUX is a Swiss company founded by two women, which helps to build luxury brands, mainly focusing on perfumes.

The double U means VALERIA & VIRGINIA (U = V in latin). 'LUX' means 'light' in latin, that's why I designed a sun symbol as the part of the logo. I wanted to make a shiny and warm feeling, therefore I am mixing the elegant, pure pastel pink and the pale butter colors with a strong, vivid orange. The gold always symbolized the real luxury lifestyle. The playful, fashionable but a bit edgy logotype follows nowdays luxury trends, what is not always conservative but rather qualiutative and characterful.

Image may contain: typography and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and businesscard
Image may contain: circle
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and typography
Image may contain: handwriting, typography and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and mobile phone
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and child art
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: fashion accessory, hat and sun hat
LUUX / 2020
340
1.3k
24
kissmiklos .

    Budapest, Hungary

    LUUX / 2020

    LUUX is a Swiss company founded by two women, which helps to build luxury brands, mainly focusing on perfumes. The double U means VALERIA & VIRG
