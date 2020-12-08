























REVAY —

A leading construction management firm, specializes in overcoming complications and stimulating developments. Inspired by the company’s ability to focus-in on a project’s defining details, we created a logo capable of captivating and guiding a viewer’s gaze. The brand’s R, inspired by the loops of highway interchanges, acts as a visual magnifying glass that can live independently or alongside dynamic workplace images. Solid yet light, organic yet angular, our brand tells Revay’s story and of their ability to bypass issues through care and attention to detail.





























