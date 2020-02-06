City of Sydney Identity

Sydney is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with a diverse population featuring a rich history, internationally-recognised tourist attractions and an exciting calendar of events. The City of Sydney is the local government authority responsible for the city centre and more than 30 suburbs within our boundaries. They provide services for more than 200,000 residents and 20,000 businesses — as well as the daily influx of workers and visitors into the city. On any given day, the local population swells to more than 1 million, with people commuting, doing business, shopping, playing, studying, or sightseeing. Their brand serves them all.
The identity involved shifting to a master-brand strategy, reducing the many sub-brands, and unifying the organisation through a clear brand identity that would enable in-house teams and creative partners to thrive when using the system. A key criteria was to evolve and keep the symbol, over a complete overhaul . The brand has been designed to continually evolve. Based on a core and flex model, the identity relies on a suite of core elements for the majority of our applications, and has a broad area to flex for special occasions. We built the identity system on geometry and circle DNA that sporadically existed in their brand due to the circular logo. Once adopted, a high degree of flexibility was introduced to ensure the council could maintain a world class communications strategy that captured the essence of the city.
_
Illustrations by Ilana Bodenstein