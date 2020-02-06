City of Sydney Identity
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: vector graphics
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: building, outdoor and wall
Image may contain: building, outdoor and sign
Image may contain: building, outdoor and clock
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: font and electric blue
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and abstract
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: christmas tree, light and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Sydney is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with a diverse population featuring a rich history, internationally-recognised tourist attractions and an exciting calendar of events. The City of Sydney is the local government authority responsible for the city centre and more than 30 suburbs within our boundaries. They provide services for more than 200,000 residents and 20,000 businesses — as well as the daily influx of workers and visitors into the city. On any given day, the local population swells to more than 1 million, with people commuting, doing business, shopping, playing, studying, or sightseeing. Their brand serves them all. 

The identity involved shifting to a master-brand strategy, reducing the many sub-brands, and unifying the organisation through a clear brand identity that would enable in-house teams and creative partners to thrive when using the system.  A key criteria was to evolve and keep the symbol, over a complete overhaul . The brand has been designed to continually evolve. Based on a core and flex model, the identity relies on a suite of core elements for the majority of our applications, and has a broad area to flex for special occasions. We built the identity system on geometry and circle DNA that sporadically existed in their brand due to the circular logo. Once adopted, a high degree of flexibility was introduced to ensure the council could maintain a world class communications strategy that captured the essence of the city.

_
Illustrations by Ilana Bodenstein
City of Sydney Identity
261
940
12
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Jason Little Sydney, Australia
    For The People Sydney, Australia
    ilana grace Sydney, Australia
    Melissa Baillache Sydney, Australia

    City of Sydney Identity

    The identity involved shifting to a master-brand strategy, reducing the many sub-brands, and unifying the organisation through a clear brand iden Read More
    261
    940
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.