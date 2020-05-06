Metamorphoses. Digital paintings.

Metamorphoses. Digital Painings of Transformations.
Ovid / Book 4 / Hermaphroditus
"Now I can finally relax. My work leaves me little time for recreation right now. The doctor said I look perfectly fit. When I think of holidays, I immediately picture the river"
Ovid / Book 2 / Callisto
"She won a gold medal in gymnastics. She tried to mask her happiness but she just had to smile. The gymnastics exercise describes the forces of good battling evil"
Ovid / Book 8 / Glaucus
„The moon eclipsed the sun“ The full report comprises hundreds of pages. I love the style and language of this author.
Metamorphosis is a biological process by which an animal physically develops involving a relatively abrupt change in the animal's body structure.
"The curtain opened and the show began"
Ovid / Book 10 / Pygmalion
Pygmalion was a sculptor who fell in love with a statue he had carved.
Pygmalion was a sculptor who fell in love with a statue he had carved.
"All the irrelevant details confused him. He threw away all the rubbish he no longer needed"
Ovid / Book 14 / Circe
"She had quickly overcome the first shock. The numbers were in converse order. After adding the last piece, the puzzle was complete"
"The most important aspects of things are hidden by their simplicity and everyday routine" Wittgenstein