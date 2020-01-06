Editorial Illustrations
Eiko Ojala
"How the government crushes it's  public servants" for Eesti Ekspress.

"Earth Day" for Washington Post magazine

"Working, teaching, playing, exercising from home. How does it really work?" for Eesti Express.

"Staying Home" proposal for the New Yorker.
Illustration for WIRED magazine climate issue. How the cargo industries will change in the near future.

Illustration for WIRED magazine climate issue. How the solar industries will change in the near future.

"Why Americans are Dying from Despair" for New Yorker.

"Working from home" for Management Magazine 

"How to construct the perfect President candidate". For this week New York Times Sunday Review.
