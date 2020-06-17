A technical and challenging subject, such as science, becomes a playful interactive experience for students of all ages. A potentially boring school assignment transforms into a fun walkthrough in technology and its secrets by activating young children's imagination and filling them with inspiration and valuable knowledge.
BRIEF
TITAN cement and the Greek National Center For Scientific Research wanted to set up an exhibition that would inspire kids (6-16) to get to know Science and become actively involved. But the technical nature of the subject and the short attention span of the audience was a challenge. So they asked for our help to turn this from an educational exhibition into an interactive and fun experience.
STRATEGY
Children are quite challenging audiences considering the short attention span and their collective denial of the typical "lessons." But unlike adults, they abound in a feature that is a cornerstone of Science: Curiosity. To attract their attention, we had to show that there is a place where the biggest questions are answered in a way that goes beyond imaginary.
IDEA DOCTOR WHY?
and the Superpowers of Science" become the tour guides on a journey full of mysteries and their answers, but also to the incredible possibilities that Science, knowledge, and technology offer us.
DESIGN
The first step was to give a leading role to Curiosity. So we created the main hero of the campaign, the cute and curious scientist DOCTOR WHY?, putting the most prominent question (WHY?) at the core of identity. Then we designed a friendly and playful visual language, simplifying the most complex scientific concepts and the essential scientific tools, turning them into illustrated characters.
In this way, the children could understand complex information and use it in a series of fun experiments and exercises. A whole ecosystem was designed around these characters, using narratives familiar to children such as Fairy Tale, Space, Cartoons, and Science Fiction. All the elements of the exhibition were designed following the core concept to create an experience in which they would immerse themselves in, experiencing the information, and not just listening to it.
The design deliverables included more than 100 original illustrations, a tailor-made board game, interactive spatial design, custom-made furniture (tables, benches, stools, hangers), scientific aprons, miscellaneous prints, and ambient features. Altogether, they shaped a visual narrative that kids could understand and immerse themselves in by having tons of fun. This way, we were able to blur the line between education and game, keeping children's interest alive throughout each visit.
Overhaul the master key visuals illustrate four themes: DNA, ROBOTICS, CHEMICAL MODECULES, and the HISTORY of "NCSR-Demokritos" (named after the Ancient Greek scientist).
EXHIBITION AREAS
FOYER:The exhibition begins in the Foyer where the kids go through a story showcasing the HISTORY and activity of "NCSR-Demokritos" (Greek National Center For Scientific Research), including miscellaneous scientific topics like Νuclear physics, IT and telecommunications, Biology, Αdvanced tech services, Εnvironment and Εnergy and more. Step two; in the same space, they leave their stuff and pick the lab robes from the tailor-made hangers on the walls. Then they put on a pair of lab glasses and stickers where they write their names on and enter the LAB!
LAB: We completely transformed the corporate hall of TITAN into an imaginary laboratory world, covering all surfaces with graphics and constructions. Tables and stools for experiments and games were built with the help of architectural study - to ensure proper ergonomics and space utilization. In the Lab space, two trained instructors conduct a series of interactive workshops and experiments in a group of 16 children per session.
Three different sessions take place; DNA, ROBOTICS, and CHEMICAL MODECULES. The walls depict each workshop's information, and the instructors can use them as an educational tool to playfully execute the programs. The big blue wall showcases the HISTORY OF ROBOTICS in milestones, from ancient times up to date, and also has a screen on it with related videos. The wall next to the entrance displays the LAB RULES. The other two walls showcase info regarding CHEMICAL MOLECULES and DNA, and they are helpful in various experiments and games.
Awards
ΕΒΓΕ (Greek Design & Illustrations Awards), Merit - Spatial design
ΕΒΓΕ (Greek Design & Illustrations Awards), Merit - Brand identity applications
