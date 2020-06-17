DOCTOR WHY? and the Superpowers of Science

DESIGN

The first step was to give a leading role to Curiosity. So we created the main hero of the campaign, the cute and curious scientist DOCTOR WHY?, putting the most prominent question (WHY?) at the core of identity. Then we designed a friendly and playful visual language, simplifying the most complex scientific concepts and the essential scientific tools, turning them into illustrated characters.





In this way, the children could understand complex information and use it in a series of fun experiments and exercises. A whole ecosystem was designed around these characters, using narratives familiar to children such as Fairy Tale, Space, Cartoons, and Science Fiction. All the elements of the exhibition were designed following the core concept to create an experience in which they would immerse themselves in, experiencing the information, and not just listening to it.





The design deliverables included more than 100 original illustrations, a tailor-made board game, interactive spatial design, custom-made furniture (tables, benches, stools, hangers), scientific aprons, miscellaneous prints, and ambient features. Altogether, they shaped a visual narrative that kids could understand and immerse themselves in by having tons of fun. This way, we were able to blur the line between education and game, keeping children's interest alive throughout each visit.



Overhaul the master key visuals illustrate four themes: DNA, ROBOTICS, CHEMICAL MODECULES, and the HISTORY of "NCSR-Demokritos" (named after the Ancient Greek scientist).







EXHIBITION AREAS



