Visual Identity – Monsieur Bosc.

Monsieur Bosc.





Monsieur Bosc is a charming bakery and coffee shop in Poblenou, Barcelona, specialized in classic pastries and innovative cookies.





To help Monsieur Bosc stand out in a crowded category we went back to the original inspiration of the brand: Monsieur Bosc was the great-grandfather of Florencia, the founder of the bakery. He was a french pastry chef that emigrated to Latin America in 1905. We then knew we had to reinforce the family values, the idea of shared meals, of simple moments that develop in casual, unpretentious spaces.



