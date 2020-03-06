NIGHT RIDER / Suzuki Jimny Series

DRIVING THROUGH THE DARK
NIGHT RIDER
As a Central European kid, I was always fascinated by the endless summer nights of the arctic, when the sunsets are 3 hours long and the blue hour is just a continuous deep trip. Freedom, silence, loneliness. In the last 5 years I tried to spend as much time as I can in Iceland during the summer months to experience these feelings fully, and this is exactly what I did with my friend and fellow photographer Thrainn Kolbeinsson when we picked up the mighty Suzuki Jimny provided by Blue Car Rental and immediately headed to never-before-seen places deep inside the Highlands. All these photos were taken during our 4 day trip, between midnight and 5 am.