NIGHT RIDER / Suzuki Jimny Series
Multiple Owners

DRIVING THROUGH THE DARK 
NIGHT RIDER
PHOTO SHOOTINGS BETWEEN 0-5 am w/ THRAINN KOLBEINSSON
COMMISSIONED by BLUE CAR RENTAL
As a Central European kid, I was always fascinated by the endless summer nights of the arctic, when the sunsets are 3 hours long and the blue hour is just a continuous deep trip. Freedom, silence, loneliness. In the last 5 years I tried to spend as much time as I can in Iceland during the summer months to experience these feelings fully, and this is exactly what I did with my friend and fellow photographer Thrainn Kolbeinsson when we picked up the mighty Suzuki Jimny provided by Blue Car Rental and immediately headed to never-before-seen places deep inside the Highlands. All these photos were taken during our 4 day trip, between midnight and 5 am. ​​​​​​​

    Gabor Nagy Budapest, Hungary
    Thrainn Kolbeinsson Iceland

    Thrainn Kolbeinsson Iceland

    Creatives of Europe Brussels, Belgium

