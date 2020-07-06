Kiruna Forever — Exhibition Catalogue

The catalogue of Kiruna Forever, an exhibition at ArkDes, Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design. Kiruna Forever is looking at the ongoing relocation of Kiruna, a city in the northernmost part of Sweden which is being moved by three kilometres due to the expansion of the mine around which Kiruna was built.
The publication examines the ongoing relocation through the works of architects, urban planners, and artists who have transformed the community and addressed the challenges facing the region from the first industrial settlements, today and into the future.
With contributions by Ylva Frid, Mats Jonsson, Ann-Helén Laestadius, Elisa Maria López, Erik Niva, Ann Maudsley, Stina Oscarson, Jennie Sjöholm, Adolf Sotoca, David Väyrynen, White Arkitekter, Ghilardi + Hellsten Arkitekter, May-Britt Öhman, with an introduction by Carlos Mínguez Carrasco and a foreword by Kieran Long.
Featuring more than 100 works in the exhibition, the publication includes photographs of Kiruna by Iwan Baan, Lennart Durehed, Gregor Kallina, Erik Lefvander, Borg Mesch, Jessica Nildén, Klaus Thymann and Kjell Törma.
Offset printed, fold out cover with flaps and a screen printed dust jacket in plastic.