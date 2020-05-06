Wordbits — Typography
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: poster, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: different
Image may contain: typography and screenshot

Designer — Muggie Ramadani
Typography Designer — Trine Rask
Creative Director — Muggie Ramadani
Agency — Bold Scandinavia, Copenhagen
Wordbits — Typography
103
670
5
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Muggie Ramadani Copenhagen, Denmark
    Bold Copenhagen Copenhagen, Denmark

    Wordbits — Typography

    103
    670
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.