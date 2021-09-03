Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
NFCC丨Ningbo Fashion Creative Center
Multiple Owners
NFCC - Ningbo Fashion Creative Center


NFCC is located in the Eastern New Town of Ningbo, which is the geometric center of the future urban architecture, the most important area for the eastward development of Ningbo city and Ningbo's future political, economic, cultural and commercial center.

NFCC has created four major platforms, namely industrial platform, commercial platform, design platform and service platform.They empower the NFCC and become a commercial, experiential, artistic and forward-looking urban industrial building.

Client: NFCC 宁波时尚创意中心（博洋控股集团）
Creative Director: Yu Hengchong
Project Director: Ji Zhiqing
Creative & Planning: Yu Hengchong / Ji Zhiqing 
Design: Ji Zhiqing / Liu Zetong
Copy Writer: Wang Yanping
