Robert Götzfried
When I started taking photos of cinemas in 2008 it was mainly because I admired the work of Hiroshi Sugimoto and Candida Höfer. I liked the aesthetics of their work and so I was driving around trying to get into cinemas to take some shots.

Looking at these photos twelve years later I noticed that most of these wonderful places don’t exist anymore. Especially the smaller cinemas have been shut down a lot in the last few years. The Corona crisis was like a fire accelerator – even more cinemas had to close their doors for good.
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor, curtain and performing arts center
Image may contain: chair, indoor and auditorium
Image may contain: indoor, ceiling and wall
Image may contain: curtain, red and indoor
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and furniture
Image may contain: ceiling and indoor
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and wall
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and theatre
Image may contain: indoor, furniture and chair
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and auditorium
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and chair
Image may contain: indoor, chair and ceiling
Image may contain: indoor, light and ceiling
Image may contain: indoor and ceiling
Image may contain: ceiling, indoor and furniture
Image may contain: orange, indoor and ceiling
Image may contain: indoor, ceiling and wall
Image may contain: indoor, ceiling and wall
Image may contain: chair, ceiling and curtain
Image may contain: indoor, ceiling and auditorium
Image may contain: chair
Image may contain: indoor and ceiling
Robert Götzfried

    Owners

    Robert Götzfried Munich, Germany

