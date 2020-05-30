CINEMAS
When I started taking photos of cinemas in 2008 it was mainly because I admired the work of Hiroshi Sugimoto and Candida Höfer. I liked the aesthetics of their work and so I was driving around trying to get into cinemas to take some shots.
Looking at these photos twelve years later I noticed that most of these wonderful places don’t exist anymore. Especially the smaller cinemas have been shut down a lot in the last few years. The Corona crisis was like a fire accelerator – even more cinemas had to close their doors for good.