A Jaguar in Iceland
Rubén Álvarez
A   J A G U A R   I N    I C E L A N D    

-

hi@ruben.art



Location: Iceland 
Photography/Post Production: Rubén Álvarez
Driver/Assistant: Toni Lopez
Camera : NIKKON D4 ​​​​​​​ - Go Pro Hero 6


This is the alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland, diferent mood, dffferent shots, but same essence.

The main idea of this project came up from the unsparing search to do something totally out of the ordinary, and what’s more strange than a Jaguar in Iceland. I wanted to make reference to the wild, unique and fierce animal that represents the brand  looking for a great contrast between the animal itself and a remote place like Iceland. We drove day and night, exploring every corner of our route in search of the best places to integrate the car, and we got it, in each and every one of the shots, this Jaguar F-Pace is perfectly integrated into the landscape.


Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.
Alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland project by Rubén Álvarez.



 T H A N K S    F O R   W A T C H I N G



A Jaguar in Iceland
121
842
20
Published:
Rubén Álvarez

    Owners

    Rubén Álvarez Prague, Czech Republic

    Credits

    RETOKA . Barcelona, Spain

    Project Made For

    Creatives of Europe Brussels, Belgium

    A Jaguar in Iceland

    This is the alternative project of the Jaguar in Iceland, diferent mood, dffferent shots, but the same essence. The main idea of this project ca Read More
    121
    842
    20
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.