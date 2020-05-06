A Jaguar in Iceland V2

A J A G U A R I N I C E L A N D





-

















Location: Iceland

Photography/Post Production: Rubén Álvarez

Driver/Assistant: Toni Lopez

Camera : NIKKO N D4 ​​​​​​​ - Go Pro Hero 6









This is the alternative version of the Jaguar in Iceland, diferent mood, dffferent shots, but same essence.



The main idea of this project came up from the unsparing search to do something totally out of the ordinary, and what’s more strange than a Jaguar in Iceland. I wanted to make reference to the wild, unique and fierce animal that represents the brand looking for a great contrast between the animal itself and a remote place like Iceland. We drove day and night, exploring every corner of our route in search of the best places to integrate the car, and we got it, in each and every one of the shots, this Jaguar F-Pace is perfectly integrated into the landscape.







