Various Illustrations 2019/2020

I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
Sea Market
Wedding Guests
Editorial illustrations for "Santa Clara Magazine" Adam, Eve, and the Apple of Intelligence.
If making—and appreciating—art makes us human, what happens when we get help making a masterpiece from something unhuman? Words by Lauren Loftus. Published 24 Nov 2019.
CreateAsUs - 30 YEARS OF ASUS
Last year Asus celebrated its 30th anniversary, so it was no accident that the theme of the #createasus competition in 2019 was “Transformation”. Participants could choose among three categories: ‘technology’, ‘wiser together’, ‘second life’. As an ambassador of the contest, I created an illustration for the ‘technology’ category. One of my interests is body anthropology; how the image of the human body has changed over the centuries. In the 20th century, along with the development of technology, there was an explosion of body modification practices. Aesthetic medicine, dietetics, bodybuilding, doping, transplants, sex corrections, cloning, and implants herald an era of a new man – a cyborg released from the weakness of the body, integrated into the post-human network. I am fascinated by the possibilities this transformation opens up for us.
My illustration is a portrait of a new human (a girl!) in a new society.
Fire Walk With Me
Vote!
Poster encouraging to vote in Polish 2019 parliamentary election. Created as a part of the action curated by Pogotowie Graficzne.
Christmas card for Puro Hotels.
Fear
Reader
