Various Illustrations 2019/2020
Gosia Herba
Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2020
Sea Market
Wedding Guests
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Editorial illustrations for "Santa Clara Magazine" Adam, Eve, and the Apple of Intelligence.
If making—and appreciating—art makes us human, what happens when we get help making a masterpiece from something unhuman? Words by Lauren Loftus. Published 24 Nov 2019.
CreateAsUs - 30 YEARS OF ASUS
Last year Asus celebrated its 30th anniversary, so it was no accident that the theme of the #createasus competition in 2019 was “Transformation”. Participants could choose among three categories: ‘technology’, ‘wiser together’, ‘second life’. As an ambassador of the contest, I created an illustration for the ‘technology’ category. One of my interests is body anthropology; how the image of the human body has changed over the centuries. In the 20th century, along with the development of technology, there was an explosion of body modification practices. Aesthetic medicine, dietetics, bodybuilding, doping, transplants, sex corrections, cloning, and implants herald an era of a new man – a cyborg released from the weakness of the body, integrated into the post-human network. I am fascinated by the possibilities this transformation opens up for us.
My illustration is a portrait of a new human (a girl!) in a new society.

Fire Walk With Me
Sea Market
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and dance
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Vote!
Poster encouraging to vote in Polish 2019 parliamentary election. Created as a part of the action curated by Pogotowie Graficzne.

Christmas card for Puro Hotels.
Fear
Reader
Find me on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights! 
xoxo
Various Illustrations 2019/2020
182
498
12
Published:
Gosia Herba

    Owners

    Gosia Herba Wrocław, Poland

    Various Illustrations 2019/2020

    182
    498
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.