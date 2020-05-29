Binhai Science Museum - Bernard Tschumi Architects
Kris Provoost
Image may contain: wall and indoor
BINHAI SCIENCE MUSEUM - TIANJIN, CHINA
Designed by Bernard Tschumi Architects

Photographed for Bernard Tschumi Architects, October 2018.
PUBLICATION: DEZEEN

Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: sky and outdoor
Image may contain: sky and building
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: ceiling and indoor
Image may contain: indoor and bathroom
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and building
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and skyscraper
Image may contain: floor
PHOTOGRAPHED BY: 
KRIS PROVOOST

Kris Provoost is a Belgian photographer based in Hong Kong. He has been active in Asia the past decade capturing buildings and cities, to better understand the built environment.
After graduating with a Master in Architecture, he relocated to Beijing where he started his architecture career contributing to buildings spread around Asia. He worked for highly respected design firms including Zaha Hadid Architects, Buro Ole Scheeren and gmp.

As a photographer he has worked with some of the most well-known established architects and engineers.

Photos have been published in Architectural Digest, Vogue, CNN Style, The Guardian, Wallpaper, AD Italia, Aesthetica Magazine, South China Morning Post, Dezeen, ArchDaily, Designboom, FastCompany, Wired.

Binhai Science Museum - Bernard Tschumi Architects
79
227
4
Published:
