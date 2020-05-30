Tweag - Brand identity

_
EN
Tweag defines itself as a Software Innovation Lab, that enables well-funded deep tech startups to quickly scale their engineering performance and execute on high-risk, high-reward projects with confidence. Created in 2013 in Paris, the company is based on a team of several dozen engineers, spread over four continents, among the world's top experts in machine learning, modeling, natural language processing, blockchain, smart contract, programming tools and languages and distributed computing. Recognized within several communities (Haskell, Bazel, Nix) and very involved in the Open Source ecosystem, Tweag approached Brand Brothers to completely redesign its graphic identity and website, based on a new positioning realized by Punchy (Portland, Oregon).
The new Tweag visual identity is designed as a modular and combinatorial graphic system. Based on a bespoke character design, the Tweag logo is a raw and bold typogram that plays on curves as well as straight lines, filled areas and blanks. A simple but statutory visual marker, like a contemporary reinvention of tech imagery.
The visual system, derived entirely from the logo, is an infinite set of decomposable and recomposable elements that create a rich and easily identifiable visual grammar. It echoes the Tweag method and their way of conceiving software; the Tweag graphic language can be assembled, disassembled, and connected in every imaginable way.
Launched in May 2020, the new branding and website were received with some enthusiasm by the community.
A Tweag engineer: "The logo's kind of epic (nerdy but also a little intimidating; I secretly want a T-shirt with it). Exciting stuff!"
FR
Tweag se définit comme un Software Innovation Lab, qui permet à des start-ups de haute technologie d'accroître rapidement leurs performances technologiques et de réaliser en toute confiance des projets à haut risque et à forte rentabilité. Créée en 2013 à Paris, la société se base sur une équipe de plusieurs dizaines d'ingénieurs, sistribuée sur quatre continents, comptant parmi les meilleurs experts mondiaux en machine learning, en modélisation, en traitement du langage naturel, blockchain, smart contract, en outils et langages de programmation et en calcul distribué. Reconnue au sein de plusieurs communautés (Haskell, Bazel, Nix) et très impliquée dans l'écosystème Open Source, Tweag a approché Brand Brothers pour refondre intégralement son identité graphique et son site web, sur la base d'un nouveau positionnement réalisé par Punchy (Portland, Oregon).
La nouvelle identité visuelle Tweag est conçue comme un système graphique modulaire et combinatoire. Sur la base d'un dessin de caractères conçu pour l'occasion, le logo Tweag est un typogramme brut et affirmé, qui joue autant sur la courbe que la ligne droite, les zones pleines et les blancs. Un marqueur visuel simple mais statutaire, comme une réinvention contemporaine de l'imagerie tech.
Le système visuel, découlant entièrement du logo, est un ensemble infini d'éléments décomposables et recomposables, qui créent une grammaire visuelle riche et aisément identifiable. Elle fait écho à la méthode Tweag et leur manière de concevoir du software ; le langage graphique Tweag se monte, se démonte, s'assemble et se connecte de toutes les façons imaginables.
Lancé en mai 2020, le nouveau branding et le nouveau site ont été accueuillis avec un certain enthousiasme par la communauté.
Un ingénieur Tweag : "The logo's kind of epic (nerdy but also a little intimidating; I secretly want a T-shirt with it). Exciting stuff!"
