Background
Nobina is the leading operator of public transport in the Nordics. They came to SNASK to get help to brand a new app that would revolutionize the way Stockholmers travelled. The app could gather all possible means of transportation and combine and sort them on variables like price, time as well as the most environmentally friendly. It included public transportation but also walking, biking, electric scooters, Ubers, boats etc. They asked us to create a brand that would break the norm of regular public transportation.
Case
We started with naming the app and decided to go for Travis, your very own personal trip consigliere. As for colours we went for a dark navy as a base and a neon green as the primary accent colour. We designed the logotype to represent travelling as well as a hint to public transportation. The typeface Sk-modernist was chosen for functionality and clear legibility. The app has since been very successful and helps Stockholmers to get where they want to go in their own preferable way.
Download the app here!