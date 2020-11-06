Matraka Web
Anagrama Studio

The Client

Matraka is a Marketing agency from Mexico city. They create unique events for iconic brands that seek to generate an emotional bond between the consumer and the brand by sharing memorable moments. 


The Objective

Adapt the digital identity to the redesign of the brand through a consistent and dynamic image that accompanies the user in the exploration of the brand's portfolio and its different services.


The Solution

The new Matraka platform that we designed with a simple and dynamic image, makes it easy for the user to explore the site and transmits the same emotion that is experienced in the events created by the brand, captivating the viewer from the beginning. 
El Cliente

Matraka es una agencia de Marketing ubicada en CDMX, creadores de eventos únicos para marcas icónicas que buscan generar un vínculo emocional entre el consumidor y la marca al compartir momentos memorables


El Objetivo

Adaptar la identidad digital al rediseño de la marca a través de una imagen consistente y dinámica que acompañe al usuario en la exploración de su portafolio y los diferentes servicios que ofrece.


La Solución

La nueva plataforma de Matraka que diseñamos con una imagen simple y dinámica, facilita al usuario la exploración del sitio y transmite la misma emoción que se vive en los eventos creados por la marca, cautivando al espectador desde el inicio.
    Creative Fields

