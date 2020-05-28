optimal beautiness, onoma













The brand name “ónŏma” is derived from the Latin word for “name” or “appellation” that refers to a proper noun. Defining “onoma®” as a brand specializing in a highly functional skincare solution to maximize the individual’s beauty, we have developed our definite brand concept – to reveal each person’s unique beauty and individuality.

Also, taking a diversity of ‘face line motif’ as our brand’s key visual on the basis of the brand attitude to respect unique beauty of each individual and special individuality, we aim to understand different beauties which could be imperfect and incomplete in order to help both the brand and consumer interact together to achieve the optimal beauty.











