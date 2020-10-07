OVE Room
1960년대 미국의 히피문화는 자본주의에 대한 회의와 억압적인 성 관념의 탈피, 사회적 혼란 등 미국 사회에서 새로운 해방구로서의 역할을 하였습니다. 삶을 사랑하고 꿈을 실현하며 즐기라. 이러한 히피의 라이프스타일을 재해석하여 불안과 혼란의 시대에 서 있는 현대인들에게 새로운 해방구를 제시해 주며 정신적 휴식과 치유를 주는 히피 문화를 모던하게 소개하는 공간을 제시합니다.
In the 1960s, hippie cultures in the U.S. served as an escape from capitalism, gender oppression, and social chaos.
“Love and enjoy your life and realize your dreams”
By reinterpreting this lifestyle of hippies, we present a new way of liberation for people today who are standing in times of anxiety and confusion and offer them rest and healing.
사랑, 평화, 자유는 히피 정신의 중요한 세가지 요소입니다. 이 요소의 키워드를 도출하고 공통 부분을 활용하여 네이밍을 진행합니다.
Love, peace, and freedom are three important elements of the hippie spirit. Naming was conducted by drawing keywords from these elements and finding common parts.
꽃은 히피의 정신을 함축적, 상징적으로 보여주는 매개체입니다. 선정된 네이밍 OVE의 특징과 꽃을 단순화한 형태를 결합하여 로고를 디자인하였습니다.
Flowers are a medium that implicitly and symbolically shows the spirit of hippies. The logo was designed by combining the features of the selected naming OVE with simplified flower shapes.