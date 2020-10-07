1960년대 미국의 히피문화는 자본주의에 대한 회의와 억압적인 성 관념의 탈피, 사회적 혼란 등 미국 사회에서 새로운 해방구로서의 역할을 하였습니다. 삶을 사랑하고 꿈을 실현하며 즐기라. 이러한 히피의 라이프스타일을 재해석하여 불안과 혼란의 시대에 서 있는 현대인들에게 새로운 해방구를 제시해 주며 정신적 휴식과 치유를 주는 히피 문화를 모던하게 소개하는 공간을 제시합니다.

