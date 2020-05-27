Arielle Shoshana
Multiple Owners
Arielle Shoshana


Coordinating scents to the days of the week. 




After working in the scented luxury sector for years, DC-based fragrance boutique Arielle Shoshana wanted to create their own scents to capture the days of the week.
Together, we created the packaging design and developed custom-made injection molded caps to allude to the irresistible vibrancy of each scent's notes of daily escapism. Utilizing the simple shape of the bubbly circle, we coupled the designs of the label and box to create a rich color story that looks great on its own and even better when stacked together on a shelf that can be expanded upon with future releases.​​​​​​​

Client: Arielle Shoshana
Year: 2019
Scope: Bottle Design, Packaging Design, Graphic Design





    Creative Fields

