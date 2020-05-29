Design The Restaurant Experience 2018

BCD and Plateselector commissioned us to design an identity for Design Restaurant Experience, aimed at entrepreneurs and owners, exclusively from the gastronomic sector. These are courses that seek to boost business through design.





It is why teachers are also in the business, and they can share their first-hand knowledge, that we decided to focus all the potential on the idea of "experience". We reduced the concept to an X that adapts to the different applications, playing with bright colors to emphasize a dynamic and energetic attitude.



