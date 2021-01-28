Log In
TOP-2020
Nadiia Zhelieznova
A series of works for non-commercial projects.
All works are made of graphite and colored pencils
with post-processing in Adobe Photoshop/Procreate.
Sailor Moon. 15х20 сm
Princess on a walk. 30х26 сm
Belle. 30х30
сm
Illustration for the announcement of the lecture. 32х25 сm
All right, the boogeyman can only come out on Halloween night, right? 29,7х42
Postcard for subscribers. 10х15 сm
Bull. 29,7х21 сm
Tanned lady. 42х21 сm
Thank you for watching!
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Procreate
Pencil
Colored Pencils
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
,
Fashion Illustration
,
#fairy-tale
#illustration
#vampire
children illustration
sailor moon
sea
witch
Вампир
#zhelieznova
