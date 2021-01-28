Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
TOP-2020
Nadiia Zhelieznova
Behance.net
A series of works for non-commercial projects.
All works are made of graphite and colored pencils 
with post-processing in Adobe Photoshop/Procreate. 

Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Sailor Moon. 15х20 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Princess on a walk. 30х26 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Belle. 30х30 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Illustration for the announcement of the lecture. 32х25 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
All right, the boogeyman can only come out on Halloween night, right? 29,7х42
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Postcard for subscribers. 10х15 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Bull. 29,7х21 сm
Drawing created by hand using pencils and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Tanned lady. 42х21 сm


Thank you for watching!
instagram 

TOP-2020
59
342
10
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Nadiia Zhelieznova Moscow, Russian Federation

    TOP-2020

    59
    342
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields