















“The Ergo Sum Journey” is a collective exhibition of the winners and finalists of the Hestia Artistic Journey competition. Our task was to create a catalog (along with promo materials) referring to its curator’ s idea. While designing, we took inspiration from the traveling process understood as an attempt to archive experiences.​​​​​​​





The creative concept behind the catalog refers directly to the main idea of the exhibition. While designing, we were inspired by the journey – literally as well as metaphorically – as an attempt to analyze ourselves, our own experiences, the archiving process itself. We have enriched the fixed elements, like maps and pieces of information (representation of physical movement), by supplementing them with the author’s notes and remarks, that reflect thoughts and self-reflection. ​​​​​​



















