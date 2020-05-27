De Bijenkorf, which translates as 'the Beehive' is the biggest and most well known luxury department store in The Netherlands. They have 7 locations across the country with the one Amsterdam being their flagship.





In 2020 they celebrate their 150th anniversary. To celebrate we designed shopping windows which tell their heritage and history in 6 acts, each window roughly covering a timespan of 25 years. From the first escalator in the Netherlands to the opening of their store by Simon Goudsmit in 1870.





Animated logomark created by Jeroen Krielaars.





Special thanks to Willemijn de Wit, Emile Pen and Els den Dekker.







