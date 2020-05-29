Microsoft HoloLens 2, Design by Xbox Design Team

Microsoft HoloLens 2
HoloLens 2 is an immersive, mixed reality device that enables users to see three-dimensional digital content in the world around them. Through highly collaborative design across hardware, software, human factors and user experience, we aspired to create the most comfortable and immersive MR experience available.
Based on feedback from our first HoloLens, along with research and user testing, our challenge in creating HoloLens 2 was to provide a larger display field-of-view, while also making our device more intuitive to use and comfortable to wear for hours, to empower our customers. This meant putting much more performance in a lighter device, while also comfortably fitting a very wide range of people.
HoloLens 2 is designed to be ergonomic and weight-balanced, closely matching the head’s center of gravity, making it comfortable to wear for hours of use. Micro texture on the back pad provides a sure fit, and the front visor flips up easily for eye contact. The fit system is intuitive to put on, take off and adjust. Logging onto to the device is done seamlessly through iris recognition, and the power, volume and brightness buttons are easy to find. Display field-of-view is increased significantly from previous HoloLens, allowing for highly immersive mixed reality experiences.
Computing is no longer confined to screens, which changes the way we see the world. HoloLens 2 empowers doctors, helping transform operating procedures with safer, less invasive, procedures – and eliminating the need for follow-up surgeries. Through accurate mixed reality visualization, HoloLens improves knowledge retention for university medical students. Automotive clients are diagnosing vehicle repairs more rapidly, and our aeronautics customers are also building spacecraft faster, more accurately and efficiently. Using HoloLens 2 encourages us to explore and break new ground, giving depth, and breadth to our understanding through three dimensional holograms that relate to the world around us.
Users can directly manipulate (touch, grasp and move) holograms in ways that feel natural – so that they respond a lot like real objects. They log in to HoloLens 2 instantly, and securely, using just iris recognition with Windows Hello. And voice commands work even in noisy industrial environments through smart microphones and natural language speech processing. Users move freely, with no wires or external packs to get in their way. The HoloLens 2 headset is a self-contained computer with Wi-Fi connectivity, which means that everything the wearer needs goes with them while they work.
Introducing Microsoft HoloLens 2 video
Design credits: Microsoft Devices & Mixed Reality Design Teams, Chaos Team.
Nicolas Denhez, Carl Ledbetter, Paul Bosveld, Young Duk Song, YeongKyu Yoo, Lynda Horton-Jones, Erika Kelter.