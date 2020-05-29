Microsoft HoloLens 2, Design by Xbox Design Team

Computing is no longer confined to screens, which changes the way we see the world. HoloLens 2 empowers doctors, helping transform operating procedures with safer, less invasive, procedures – and eliminating the need for follow-up surgeries. Through accurate mixed reality visualization, HoloLens improves knowledge retention for university medical students. Automotive clients are diagnosing vehicle repairs more rapidly, and our aeronautics customers are also building spacecraft faster, more accurately and efficiently. Using HoloLens 2 encourages us to explore and break new ground, giving depth, and breadth to our understanding through three dimensional holograms that relate to the world around us.