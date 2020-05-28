Mysterico - LATTE.AI

Client - Mysterico

Production - WOOT Creative





(주)Mysterico는 LATTE.AI는 손쉽게 인공지능 챗봇을 프로그래밍해 만들 수 있는 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다.

우트크리에이티브는 LATTE.AI의 대표 캐릭터 6종의 3D Artwork에서부터,

인공지능 챗봇이 만들어지는 과정을 담은 단편 애니메이션을 제작하였습니다.





Mysterico is LATTE.AI provides a service that can easily program and make artificial intelligence chatbots.

WOOT Creative uses LATTE.AI characters,

We made a short animation of the process of producing the artificial intelligence chatbots.















