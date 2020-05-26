Museo del 900 - Editorial









To deepen and study what is the Museum of 900 in Milan in order to put the future creative development on a solid basis, that’s the soul of this project. At a first glance the reader is invited to cross the geometric threshold of the museum to discover the secrets artistically enclosed in the many graphics and, moreover, to immerse himself in an accurate vision of today's cultural panorama. The artistic matrix underlying the project is recalled in every small detail, from the choice of the font to the selection of different materials and layout methods to make the reading, page after page, more and more captivating.







