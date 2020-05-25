Concrete Remedy





Concrete Remedy was established in 2018 in San Francisco, California, USA. We teamed up with top skincare manufacturers in Taiwan—a leader in skincare biotechnology and innovation. I created a typographic identity which is elegant and simple to represent the brand soul, to develop a simple way to healthier, radiant skin by providing safe and effective products for people of all skin types and genders.





➺Branding / Visual System / Photography Art Direction / Web Design

➺Website: concreteremedy.com