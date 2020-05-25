Concrete Remedy
Hsuan-Yun (Bella) Huang
Image may contain: screenshot
Concrete Remedy

Concrete Remedy was established in 2018 in San Francisco, California, USA. We teamed up with top skincare manufacturers in Taiwan—a leader in skincare biotechnology and innovation. I created a typographic identity which is elegant and simple to represent the brand soul, to develop a simple way to healthier, radiant skin by providing safe and effective products for people of all skin types and genders.

➺Branding / Visual System / Photography Art Direction / Web Design
➺Website: concreteremedy.com
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: print, businesscard and template
Image may contain: smile, human face and person
Image may contain: poster and human face
Image may contain: human face, screenshot and smile
Image may contain: human face and person
Image may contain: computer, laptop and indoor
Image may contain: mobile phone and screenshot
Image may contain: businesscard, screenshot and print
Image may contain: poster and book
Image may contain: handbag, luggage and bags and bag
Image may contain: book, letter and handwriting
Image may contain: office supplies
Image may contain: handwriting and letter
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and print
Concrete Remedy
22
112
3
Published:
Hsuan-Yun (Bella) Huang

    Owners

    Hsuan-Yun (Bella) Huang San Francisco, CA, USA

    Concrete Remedy

    22
    112
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.