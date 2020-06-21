Flaco Branding Identity
Marco Oggian



Flaco is an art collective based in A Coruña, Spain.

We opened the space in December 2019 but we had to shut it down from March 2020 until May 2020 due the Covid-19 crisis. Luckily we never stopped working and we take advantage of the situation to create international contests to involve people in culture and arts all over the world.
Our focus is based on extensive multi-disciplinary investigation to create experiences, mold ideas and explore new solutions for all types of projects. We use our 100m2 space to give voice to young local and international artists, to offer the city new workshops by calling creative experts from all over the world and simply having a good time.

Please visit flacostudio.com if you want to know more.



Image may contain: vase, furniture and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot


Go to flaco.shop if you want to visit our online store.

 
Flaco Branding Identity
112
327
9
Published:
Marco Oggian

    Owners

    Marco Oggian A Coruña, Spain

    Flaco Branding Identity

    Flaco is an art collective based in A Coruña, Spain. We opened the space in December 2019 but we had to shut it down from March 2020 until Ma Read More
    112
    327
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.