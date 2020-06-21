Flaco Branding Identity













Flaco is an art collective based in A Coruña, Spain.





We opened the space in December 2019 but we had to shut it down from March 2020 until May 2020 due the Covid-19 crisis. Luckily we never stopped working and we take advantage of the situation to create international contests to involve people in culture and arts all over the world.

Our focus is based on extensive multi-disciplinary investigation to create experiences, mold ideas and explore new solutions for all types of projects. We use our 100m2 space to give voice to young local and international artists, to offer the city new workshops by calling creative experts from all over the world and simply having a good time.





Please visit flacostudio.com if you want to know more.











