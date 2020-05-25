Concrete Siberia

Soviet Landscapes of the Far North





A photographic insight into the Soviet-era architecture of one of the most extreme, little-known and vast territories on Earth.





From the Ural Mountains to the Arctic Circle, the book features the extensive microrayons of Siberia’s urban centres, the brutal landscapes of industrial monotowns, cosmic circuses, concrete theatres and opera houses, as well as prefabricated panel blocks, or panelki, erected on permafrost.





Divided into 6 chapters, Concrete Siberia by Zupagrafika contains over 100 photographs taken by Russian photographer Alexander Veryovkin, capturing the stark splendour of post-war modernist architecture scattered around the cities of Novosibirsk, Omsk, Krasnoyarsk, Norilsk, Irkutsk and Yakutsk and the quotidian lives of their inhabitants.





Includes a foreword by architectural critic Konstantin Budarin, orientative maps and informative texts on the featured cities and buildings.

‘Prefabrication and serialisation became the key premises for Soviet urban development when Khrushchev came to power. For Siberia, it meant a new wave of colonisation. ’





– Excerpt from the foreword









Released: May 2020



Released: May 2020

Now available in our webshop: www.zupagrafika.com/concrete-siberia From June in selected bookshops around Europe





Authors: Zupagrafika (David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka) , Alexander Veryovkin (Photographer); Foreword: Konstantin Budarin





Hardcover | 160 pp | ISBN: 9788395057465

Copyright for all images © Zupagrafika, 2020

