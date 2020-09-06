skip
MELTING POT
Multiple Owners
Zamak
Orléans, France
Olivier Bucheron
THX
MELTING POT
Published:
June 5th 2020
Multiple Owners
Zamak
Orléans, France
Owners
Zamak
Orléans, France
MELTING POT
different concept designs made in 2010
Published:
June 5th 2020
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane Render
Creative Fields
Creative Direction
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
c4d
CGI
charcter design
Octane Render
robot
zamak
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.